Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Katter's Australia Party candidate for Leichhardt Daniel McCarthy has had one of his campaign trailers returned by Cairns police after it was stolen from Reservoir Road in Kanimbla. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Katter's Australia Party candidate for Leichhardt Daniel McCarthy has had one of his campaign trailers returned by Cairns police after it was stolen from Reservoir Road in Kanimbla. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Politics

KAP candidate may have uncovered a local crime operation

by Chris Calcino
9th Apr 2019 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEICHHARDT candidate Daniel McCarthy has had his stolen campaign trailer returned - and busted a potential crime racket in the process.

The Katter's Australian Party political hopeful received a tip-off from a supporter about the location of his trailer after it was stolen from Reservoir Rd at Kanimbla on Friday night.

"I handed the information to police and they issued a search warrant," he said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a 56-year-old man was due to face court over the matter on Tuesday next week.

He was also charged over a second stolen trailer allegedly found on his property during the search.

More Stories

editors picks federal election 2019 kap kap candidate theft

Top Stories

    Five things to do these school holidays

    premium_icon Five things to do these school holidays

    Entertainment Want to get the kids away from the iPad or the xBox and out and about? Here are some options.

    • 9th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    No justification for electric car infrastructure

    premium_icon No justification for electric car infrastructure

    Council News It calls the plan a 'visionary strategy'.

    • 9th Apr 2019 11:30 AM
    Revamped 'tap and go' licences now available

    Revamped 'tap and go' licences now available

    News The rollout will also include a new photo identification card

    • 9th Apr 2019 11:19 AM
    Blow-ins won't cut the mustard

    premium_icon Blow-ins won't cut the mustard

    Politics These place-holder candidates are an embarrassment