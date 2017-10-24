Police crackdown on property crime

POLICE from Ipswich are working with authorities across south-east Queensland to bring the net down on property offenders

A new police operation targeting repeat offenders is relying on rapid information sharing and cooperation across police districts, and has already resulted in more than 300 offenders being charged with 1388 offences including burglary and car theft.

Among the offenders caught as part of the operation; a 14-year-old boy who allegedly committed a series of burglaries in Brookwater and Springfield Lakes earlier this year.

Acting Detective Inspector Bryan Swift said the Brisbane Region-led Operation Assurance was established last month with a coordination hub based at Inala.

"Right now Operation Assurance investigators are focusing on high-risk offenders who have been stealing vehicles across south-east Queensland and then using those vehicles to commit burglaries and other serious crimes," he said.

"In the first 28 days of the operation, police have charged 329 people with 1,388 offences - the vast majority of them burglary and property offences."

A 14-year-old Ellen Grove boy was recently charged with eight counts of burglary, three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of receiving tainted property and one count each of stealing, possessing dangerous drugs, obstruct police and unlicensed driving.

The charges relate to the incidents in Brisbane and the Gold Coast as well as a series of five burglaries committed at Brookwater and Springfield Lakes in July, 2017.