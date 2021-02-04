Menu
Lowood police say they will “crackdown” on illegal trail bikes using a national park who are posing a threat to the safety of other park users. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
News

Police crack down on illegal trail bike riding

Hugh Suffell
4th Feb 2021 9:45 AM
Lowood police say they will “crackdown” on illegal trail bikes using a national park who are posing a threat to the safety of other park users.

Lowood police Officer-in-Charge senior sergeant James Bromley said Lowood police and the Department of Environment and Science had received increased traffic complaints in relation to trail bikes riding illegally in the D’Aguilar National Park.

Senior sergeant Bromley said the trail bikes were travelling, unregistered, along England Creek Rd, England Creek and therefore travelling illegally.

Senior sergeant Bromley said “all vehicle that use Queensland roads, including trail bikes, need to be registered”.

Lowood Police, in conjunction with the rangers from Dept of Environment and Science, would be targeting trail bikes committing offences in the D’Aguilar National Park, senior sergeant Bromley said.

“People planning to ride trail bikes in National Parks are reminded that there is zero tolerance approach to illegal activity,” senior sergeant Bromley said.

Senior sergeant Bromley reminded trail bike riders that the “unauthorised use” of fire trails and sensitive bushland poses a threat to the safety and welfare of other park users such as bush walkers, cycle riders, horseback riders and family groups.

