Police, corruption watchdog raid Ipswich properties

Helen Spelitis
by

MULTIPLE Ipswich properties have been raided by police.  

On Tuesday uniformed and plain clothed officers descended on a large property at Chubb St, One Mile.  

The QT understands the Chubb St property was one of several visited by police officers on Tuesday.  

The Chubb St raid was led by the state's corruption watchdog the Crime and Corruption Commission.  

A company called Alchemy (Qld) PTY LTD is listed as the property owner, property records show.  

The CCC declined to comment on the raid at Chubb St or any other related activity carried out on Tuesday.  

