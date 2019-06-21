Menu
Police have cordoned off a Goodna home after a man was critically injured.
Police cordon off house after man critically injured

Andrew Korner
by
21st Jun 2019 9:38 AM
POLICE cordoned off a Goodna house overnight after a man was critically injured in a suspected domestic violence incident.

Paramedics were first called to the home in Curnow St about 4.15pm Thursday afternoon.

A QAS spokesman confirmed a man was later taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police were unable to provide further details on the 36-year-old man's injuries or how they believe those injuries may have been caused.

No charges have been laid.

Police remained at the house until Friday morning as investigations continued.

