Police cordon off house after man critically injured
POLICE cordoned off a Goodna house overnight after a man was critically injured in a suspected domestic violence incident.
Paramedics were first called to the home in Curnow St about 4.15pm Thursday afternoon.
A QAS spokesman confirmed a man was later taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Police were unable to provide further details on the 36-year-old man's injuries or how they believe those injuries may have been caused.
No charges have been laid.
Police remained at the house until Friday morning as investigations continued.