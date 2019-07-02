Police cordon off houses on busy Ipswich road

Police were called to Warwick Rd near Moffat St tonight around 6.45pm in response to reports a group of people were fighting on the street.

POLICE officers with dogs locked down a section of a busy Ipswich road tonight after reports of a street fight.

An area spanning four homes was blocked as officers searched.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said no one was visible in the area when officers arrived to ascertain what had happened.

No persons were located during the search of the area which was cleared about 7.15.

The area is now clear, and the police have left the scene.