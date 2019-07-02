Menu
Police were called to Warwick Rd near Moffat St tonight around 6.45pm in response to reports a group of people were fighting on the street.
Cordell Richardson
Police cordon off houses on busy Ipswich road

Helen Spelitis
Cordell Richardson
by and
2nd Jul 2019 7:30 PM
POLICE officers with dogs locked down a section of a busy Ipswich road tonight after reports of a street fight.

Police were called to Warwick Rd near Moffat St tonight around 6.45pm in response to reports a group of people were fighting on the street.

An area spanning four homes was blocked as officers searched.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said no one was visible in the area when officers arrived to ascertain what had happened.

No persons were located during the search of the area which was cleared about 7.15.

The area is now clear, and the police have left the scene.

ipswich police warwick rd
Ipswich Queensland Times

