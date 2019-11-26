Police continue to investigate alleged teen shooting in Goodna

Police said the two parties involved in the shooting are known to each other. Picture: Kevin Farmer

DETECTIVES are still investigating the alleged shooting of a teenager at Goodna on Friday afternoon, as the victim fails to co-operate with police.

Paramedics and police attended the scene of the incident at a Goodna address on Friday afternoon, with an 18-year-old male taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector David Briese said it’s believed the two parties are known to each other.

A crime scene has been established at the Stuart St address.

Police are appealing for anyone in the area at the time who might have seen anything to come forward.