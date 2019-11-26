Menu
Police said the two parties involved in the shooting are known to each other. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Crime

Police continue to investigate alleged teen shooting in Goodna

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
26th Nov 2019 7:00 AM
DETECTIVES are still investigating the alleged shooting of a teenager at Goodna on Friday afternoon, as the victim fails to co-operate with police.

Paramedics and police attended the scene of the incident at a Goodna address on Friday afternoon, with an 18-year-old male taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector David Briese said it’s believed the two parties are known to each other.

A crime scene has been established at the Stuart St address.

Police are appealing for anyone in the area at the time who might have seen anything to come forward.

crimes ipswich police youth crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

