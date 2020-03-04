Menu
Police continue probe into deadly Glamorgan Vale crash

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
4th Mar 2020 12:53 PM
POLICE are continuing investigations into a crash which resulted in the death of a 57-year-old woman on Tuesday.

The Wanora woman was driving east along Glamorgan Vale Rd when police said she lost control and hit a tree, about 10.15am.

The woman was removed from the vehicle and a member of the public attempted to provide first aid, but she died at the scene.

The vehicle was consumed by flames after the woman was removed from the cabin.

Several crews of firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze and ensure there were no other people inside the car.

A following motorist and other witnesses were assisting with police inquiries, which will include looking at whether the woman suffered a medical episode before the crash.

Acting Inspector Donna Stewart said police would have to await the results of the post mortem examination before drawing any conclusions on a medical condition possibly contributing to the tragedy.

The forensic crash unit's investigations are continuing.

Ipswich Queensland Times

