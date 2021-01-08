Menu
Police investigate a suspicious death of Blake James Riley in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Police confirm identity of man found dead in Preston bushland

Michael Nolan
8th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Police have confirmed the identity of the 28-year-old Toowoomba man found dead at a Preston lookout as Blake Riley.

A pair of tourists discovered Mr Riley’s body, about 9am on Thursday in a clearing off Preston-Boundary Rd.

Police have launched a homicide investigation, led by detectives from Gatton CIB.

There was a large police presence on Preston-Boundary Rd after the body of Blake Riley was discovered by tourists, about 9am on Thursday.
Forensics officers spent most of Thursday combing the clearing and surrounding bushland for evidence.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area or who may have any information to come forward.

If you have any information on the death of Mr Riley phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

