Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police Commissioner Ian Stewart’s wife has traffic fine torn up
Police Commissioner Ian Stewart’s wife has traffic fine torn up
Crime

Top cop’s wife has ticket torn up

by Chris Clarke
27th Feb 2019 9:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE Commissioner Ian Stewart's wife had her fine torn up recently for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Carol Stewart - a former police officer - was recently given the infringement notice for allegedly running a stop sign in the Sandgate area, in Brisbane's north.

But after writing a letter to the officer-in-charge, the fine was revoked.

In a statement, QPS said she was well within her "legal right" to write the letter to the officer.

"As a private citizen, she exercised her legal right and wrote a letter to the Officer in Charge, in the area where the alleged offence occurred, seeking for the ticket to be withdrawn," the statement read.

"This is a process open to all members of the public who have been issued an infringement notice.

"Mrs Stewart received a response in writing from the Officer in Charge outlining the Infringement Notice had been withdrawn."

QPS's response did not say on what basis the infringement had been revoked.

More Stories

Show More
police commissioner ian stewart qld police traffic fine

Top Stories

    Parents torched Ford to get 4WD for kids

    premium_icon Parents torched Ford to get 4WD for kids

    Crime CCTV footage taken from a street showed their two vehicles being driven in convoy on the night.

    You can trust us to deliver for you

    You can trust us to deliver for you

    News Our readers are at the heart of everything we do

    Group seeks new faces to keep Anzac spirit alive

    premium_icon Group seeks new faces to keep Anzac spirit alive

    News The committee has been going for 103 years

    Potential secret sale at campgrounds angers Scouts

    premium_icon Potential secret sale at campgrounds angers Scouts

    News Surveyor pegs were discovered on the Ipswich campgrounds