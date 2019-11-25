Menu
Cormorant Bay. Winenhoe Dam. November 20, 2019.
News

Police commandeer jetski to rescue stranded sailor

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
25th Nov 2019 12:14 PM
TWO quick thinking police officers have been praised for their efforts after they commandeered a jetski in a race against the clock to save a man who had fallen from his sail boat at Wivenhoe Dam.

The boat capsized in poor weather conditions on Sunday and pushed him far from shore.

With limited police water vessels available in the area, POLAIR and Emergency Management Queensland (EMQ) were sent to the dam.

Constable Rebecca Schafferius and Constable Madelane Hoffman spotted a jetski being towed on the highway as they rushed to the scene.

Constable Rebecca Schafferius and Constable Madelane Hoffman spotted a jet ski being towed on the highway as they rushed to the scene.
The owner volunteered to follow officers to the dam in a bid to help reach the man as soon as possible.

The two officers managed to bring the man back to safety.

SEQ water have since launched a boat to recover the man’s sailing boat.

