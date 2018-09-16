Police close Ipswich train station after shooting

Police incident at the Ipswich Train Station on Sunday afternoon. Paramedics take a person to a waiting ambulance.

Rob Williams

UPDATE 5.40PM: POLICE have established a crime scene at Ipswich train station after a man was shot this afternoon.

A police spokesperson the entrance to the station would be closed into the night as police continued their investigation.

The spokesperson said they were unable to confirm the extent of the injuries or how many times the man was shot.

A person was taken away in an ambulance moments after the shooting.

INITIAL: POLICE have blocked off the Ipswich railway station following a 'serious police incident' this afternoon.

The Courier Mail reports police have shot a man in a stand-off.

The entrance is blocked and people have been asked to avoid the area.

Police and ambulance services are on scene.

Please avoid Ipswich railway station due to a police incident. Police are blocking the entrance. pic.twitter.com/lWnREtS51g — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) September 16, 2018

Translink advise the Ipswich to Central train is cancelled and Ipswich/Rosewood line trains are suspended due to an incident requiring emergency services.

The Bell St interchange is not accessible.

Scene of shooting at Ipswich Train Station:

Alternative transport has been arranged.