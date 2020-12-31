Menu
Police clear up confusion after bizarre Google message

Ebony Graveur
31st Dec 2020 10:00 AM
A SOMERSET police station remains open for business, despite what a popular online search engine may claim.

Google results state the Lowood Police Station has closed permanently, a sudden and unexpected change for anyone looking up the station’s number or opening hours.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman was quick to clear up the confusion, saying the station hadn’t closed and continued to open on weekdays.

“(The result must be) more of a Google-type issue,” the spokesman said.

Located at 145 Main St, Lowood, the station services the Lowood, Fernvale and Dundas areas, as well as around parts of Lake Wivenhoe.

It continues to open Monday to Friday from 8am until 4pm.

