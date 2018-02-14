Police check lands Ipswich mum $800 fine

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

VIGILANT Ipswich police doing rego checks on passing cars noted that a car driven into a carpark was registered to a disqualified driver.

A quick chat to driver Tina Pula, a mother of three, confirmed she was disqualified.

Tina Eterei Pula, 27, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed when disqualified by a court order at Redbank Plains on January 12, 2018.

Her lawyer said she knew she did not have a licence and made a foolish decision to drive to get food.

Magistrate, Virginia Sturgess noted her previous offences since 2009, saying she did not have much regard to traffic laws. And if she kept persisting, regardless of having children, she could face a jail term.

Ms Sturgess said Pula only ever held a Learner licence, and reminded her this was not an unrestricted licence to drive.

Pula was fined $800 and disqualified for two years, and given the strong warning that if she did drive she risked jail.