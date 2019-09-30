Police charge two teenagers with attempted robbery

POLICE have charged two people after an attempted robbery in Ipswich.

Yesterday at about 2.50pm a woman was sitting in her car in the carpark of a shopping centre on The Terrace in North Ipswich.

It is alleged a man and a woman approached the vehicle and demanded her keys.

Police will further allege when the woman tried to escape she was assaulted.

A member of the public came to the woman's aid, causing the pair to flee the scene on foot.

The 25-year-old woman was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment of a laceration to her head.

Following investigations police located a man and woman in Leichhardt around 4:45pm on Sunday.

An 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old Raceview woman have both been charged with one count of attempted robbery with violence.

They have also both been charged with three counts of fraud and attempted fraud, two counts of enter premises and commit an indictable offence and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and attempted enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence in relation to other matters.

They are due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP1901899266.