Police charge two men after Boonah Show incidents

OLICE have praised those who attended the Boonah Show over the weekend despite separate incidents with two 18-year-olds.

Two incidents were reported to police within the showgrounds.

An-18-year old Bellbird Park man was served with a Notice to Appear after he allegedly disobeyed a police move on direction.

The man had previously been ejected from licensed area and was ordered to leave the showgrounds by police, authorities report.

Officers allegedly later found the man who had snuck back into the licensed area.

"He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court later in the month," Sen Const Noffke said.

An 18 year old Fairney View man has been issued with a Public Nuisance Infringement Notice after he was allegedly involved in a disturbance near the licensed area after closing.

Police have also received a number of reports about youths dangerously riding scooters, skateboards and bicycles on the footpaths in the shopping precinct in and around High St, Boonah.

"The main issue is that these recreational devices are being ridden at speed past the entrances to the shops and there have been a number of near misses after pedestrians have stepped out of the shop and have nearly been struck," Sen Const Noffke said.

"We are asking the parents and guardians to speak to their children about responsible riding and showing consideration towards other footpath users.

"Police will also be speaking to youths when we conduct our foot patrols of High St."