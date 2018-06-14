Loved comedian named as alleged murder victim

A teen has been charged over the alleged rape and murder.

UPDATE: A COMEDIAN from Melbourne has been identified as the victim of an alleged rape and murder not far from the CBD.

Eurydice Dixon, 22, was named on Thursday afternoon, hours after police confirmed a 19-year-old man had been charged with her rape and murder.

Ms Dixon performed a comedy gig at the Highlander Bar in the Melbourne CBD on Tuesday night before leaving shortly after 10pm.

Her body was found by a passer-by less than five hours later in the middle of a soccer pitch between Royal Parade and Princes Park Drive at Carlton North.

The distance between the bar where Ms Dixon performed and the park where her body was found is 4.2kms.

A teen, who has not yet been named, handed himself into police at Broadmeadows police station on Wednesday night. He is due to face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Police say the alleged killer did not know Ms Dixon.

Eurydice Dixon, whose body was found in Carlton North.

A staff member at the bar where Ms Dixon performed on the night of her death said her shows were "always packed to the rafters".

James Forman told Fairfax she was a regular performer at the bar and "she was just wonderful.

"She might have just been starting out as a comedian but the audience did not reflect that."

Ms Dixon's friend and fellow comedian Kieran Butler told the Herald Sun the young artist was about to "break new ground".

"I told her that to her face about 25 times," he said. "She was so young, she had time on her side."

Videos of Ms Dixon performing appear on YouTube. Her last post on Facebook was an invitation for friends to attend her show on Tuesday night.

"You guys should come along and watch," she wrote. "It will be a good night."

Paramedics who were called to the scene worked on Ms Dixon but were unable to revive her. Police sealed off the area and SES volunteers combed the park for clues.

The teen's arrest came hours after police released CCTV images of a man in a grey hooded jumper. Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper told a media conference on Thursday that the alleged killer "surrendered himself" after the images were shared by the press.

He said the images were taken "in the Melbourne CBD" but would not reveal the exact time or location. He said the images were not captured in Carlton North.

Inspector Stamper also ruled out any link between the Carlton North attack and a second incident in nearby Parkville on March 28.

EARLIER: A TEENAGER has been arrested following the death of a woman who was found in a park in inner Melbourne.

Emergency services were called to a field between Royal Parade and Princes Park Drive about 2.40am yesterday after the body of a woman was discovered by a passer-by.

Paramedics worked on the woman but she was not able to be revived.

The woman is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in her 20s.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested a 19-year-old Broadmeadows man last night.

He has been charged with one count of rape and one count of murder and will appear at Melbourne Magistratesâ€™ Court this morning.