Police charge teenage boy following attempted armed robbery

CHARGED: Police have charged a boy after a man was injured during an alleged attempted armed robbery in Redbank Plains overnight.

CHARGED: Police have charged a boy after a man was injured during an alleged attempted armed robbery in Redbank Plains overnight. File

POLICE have charged a boy after a man was injured during an alleged attempted armed robbery in Redbank Plains overnight.

Police were called to a restaurant on Alawoona Street just before 7pm after a boy allegedly entered the business armed with a knife.

It will be further alleged the boy approached a male staff member and made demands for cash.

When the man refused a struggle occurred and a group of men intervened, holding the boy down until police arrived.

The male staff member sustained a laceration to his arm during the incident and was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

A 16-year-old Bellbird Park boy has been charged with attempted armed robbery.