Police charge Springfield teenager after shooting incident

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

DETECTIVES have charged a 16-year-old boy with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm after an investigation into a disturbance involving a 43-year-old man at Springfield on Wednesday.

Police allege about 2pm the boy attempted to strike the man with a knife during an altercation with him at the Danube Street residence.

Just before 2.30pm police responded to the incident which involved officers shooting at the 16-year old, who they say was armed with a knife at the time.

The boy was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The boy was charged on Saturday afternoon.

The Ethical Standards Command is continuing its investigation into the incident.