Police charge Springfield teenager after shooting incident

DETECTIVES have charged a 16-year-old boy with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm after an investigation into a disturbance involving a 43-year-old man at Springfield on Wednesday.
Police allege about 2pm the boy attempted to strike the man with a knife during an altercation with him at the Danube Street residence.
Just before 2.30pm police responded to the incident which involved officers shooting at the 16-year old, who they say was armed with a knife at the time.
The boy was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.
The boy was charged on Saturday afternoon.
The Ethical Standards Command is continuing its investigation into the incident.