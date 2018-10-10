Menu
Police charge nine people in six hours over car thefts

Emma Clarke
by
10th Oct 2018 7:26 AM

POLICE have charged nine people following a spate of unrelated car thefts across Ipswich on the weekend.

Six men, a woman and two teenagers have been charged with 29 offences following police investigations into a number of unrelated stolen vehicles.

On Saturday between 3.30pm and 11.30pm, police stopped five stolen vehicles.

The first was on Warwick Rd, Yamanto when police used tyre spikes.

It will be alleged the vehicle was linked to a number of burglaries and the two occupants were arrested.

Police will allege the second, third and fourth stolen vehicles were located with aerial assistance from Polair.

A further alleged stolen vehicle was seen driving erratically in Gailes before it was stopped south of the Ipswich Mwy at Goodna.

Inspector Keith McDonald said the good police work highlighted the excellent co-ordination of resources across the district.

"No one was injured with nine people taken into custody and they will be appearing in court over the coming months in relation to 29 charges," Inspector McDonald.

