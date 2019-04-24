Menu
Murder charge
Crime

Police charge man with murder over Depot Hill death

Michelle Gately
by
24th Apr 2019 1:55 PM | Updated: 2:27 PM
A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of a man at a Rockhampton home last week.

Edward Bashford, 56, was found seriously injured in a room he rented on Campbell St about 9.30pm on Tuesday, April 16.

Emergency services were called, but Mr Bashford died at the scene.

Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said the man accused of murdering Mr Bashford was in police custody and has been charged with one count of murder.

Det Act Insp Peachey said an autopsy held last week revealed Mr Bashford suffered several facial fractures, rib fractures, and a bleed on the brain.

Investigations are ongoing, but Det Act Insp Peachey confirmed the accused man was also resident at the address.

The accused was also the person who reported Mr Bashford's death to police.

The man will appear before Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

