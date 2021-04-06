Menu
A man was allegedly assaulted outside the City View Hotel in Ipswich on Monday night.
Man's ankle badly broken in fight outside hotel

Andrew Korner
6th Apr 2021 10:30 AM
A man is due to face Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning over the alleged serious assault of a pedestrian walking down Ipswich's main street.

Police will allege a man staying at the City View Hotel on Brisbane St was involved in a verbal altercation with a man walking past the hotel, about 8.45pm Monday, before going outside to confront him.

The pedestrian sustained a badly broken ankle while falling over on the street during the subsequent scuffle.

Police said the alleged victim also sustained a cut to his head.

The resident of the hotel was later charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Police said the alleged victim will require surgery on his badly broken leg.

The accused man is due to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

