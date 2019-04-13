Police charge man after amber alert

POLICE have charged a man who was subject to an amber alert yesterday afternoon.

The 37-year-old Slacks Creek man allegedly removed a five-year-old boy from a vehicle in East Ipswich yesterday before coaxing three other children, aged 13, 16 and 17, into his car.

QPS quickly released an amber alert, before locating the four children at a Loganlea home at 7.30pm last night, as well as the man hiding in a cupboard.

The man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving, and will face Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

It is alleged the 37-year-old was driving a Holden sedan at 3.30pm, when he swerved his vehicle in the way of a Suzuki wagon travelling in the opposite direction. The Suzuki did a u-turn but the Holden stopped in front of the car, forcing the driver to stop.

The driver of the Suzuki was then allegedly threatened by the man with a baseball bat, who then dragged the five-year-old into his Holden vehicle.