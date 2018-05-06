Menu
Crime

Police charge knife-wielding man with armed robbery

Hayden Johnson
by
6th May 2018 3:58 PM

QUEENSLAND Police have charged a 36-year-old West Ipswich man following an armed robbery incident in North Ipswich.

It is alleged about 5pm on Saturday the man approached another man at a shopping centre in Downs St while armed with a knife.

It is further alleged the armed man threatened the man with the knife and demanded he hand over his property, which he did.

The man fled the scene on foot, however was located by police a short time later.

Nobody suffered any injuries.

The 36-year-old man was charged with one count each of armed robbery, assault and threatening violence.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 7

 
