Police charge fake Aussie koala man

The importer of Chinese-made plush koala and kangaroo toys marketed falsely under the Australia Made label has been charged with stalking.

The importer of Chinese-made plush koala and kangaroo toys marketed falsely under the Australia Made label has been charged with stalking.

The fake Aussie toy seller who imports plush koalas and kangaroos from China and tags them with bogus versions of the iconic Australian Made label has been charged by police.

Wei Qing Zhang, also known as William Zhang, allegedly stalked and intimidated a former staffer at the warehouse where he secretly processes the Australian fakes.

It is alleged that he approached the former factory worker and said: "I'm going to kill you. You are going to die".

The alleged incident occurred after news.com.au exclusively revealed the toy scam of his Oz Natives brand worth millions, which threatens to tarnish the world-renowned Australian Made logo.

His business is currently under a legal investigation by Australian Made.

Major tourist destination Australian Reptile Park has now removed Oz Natives toys from its shelves, after discovering the items were not truly Australian Made.

A complaint about the company Oz Natives has also been lodged with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

This comes after the ACCC fined Kimberley-Clarke Australia Pty Limited $200,000 for falsely representing Kleenex Cottonelle Wipes as having been "Made in Australia".

Wei Zhang imports the toys from China, where they are manufactured near his home city of Shanghai, and ships them to Australia in bulk in shipping containers.

The businessman has denied he imports the toys tagged "Australian Made", saying they are cut, sewn and stuffed inside the Lansvale warehouse.

RELATED: Aussie toys sold under iconic 'Australian Made' label made in China

Fake Aussie toy seller Wei Zhang will appear in court on Friday charged with allegedly stalking and intimidating a woman who worked for him.

RELATED: Wei Zhang clears Sydney warehouse after Chinese scam exposed

The warehouse, however, has no manufacturing section inside, just boxes piled to the ceiling containing the imported plush toys.

A former employee told news.com.au that two old sewing machines were kept on the premises "for show" but they were never used. and no materials were kept in stock.

The ex-staffer said once the toys pass customs at Port Botany in Sydney, they are delivered still in the container to the Oz Natives warehouse in Lansvale, southwestern Sydney.

The toys then have their "handcrafted in China" labels secretly removed and replaced with bogus green-and-gold labels stamped "Australian Made".

Exclusive video filmed inside the warehouse four years ago shows a worker swapping the tags, and the space stacked to the ceiling with boxes of the imported toys.

A special news.com.au investigation has tracked the latest shipment of toy koalas and kangaroos which arrived on January 22 this year in a container aboard the Chinese ship YM Wealth.

Chinese tags being removed from the koalas unloaded from a container from Shanghai, China. Picture: GJ.

Port Botany sources confirmed the container, which news.com.au filmed being unloaded at the manufacturer's southwestern Sydney warehouse, sailed from Shanghai, China on January 1 via Taiwan and Melbourne to Sydney.

According to the Australian Made criteria, For the logo to be used in conjunction with the representations "Australian Made", "Manufactured in Australia" or "Made in Australia": the good "must be last substantially transformed in Australia".

The ex-employee of Autong told news.com.au no manufacturing was done on the premises.

Wei Zhang told news.com.au that the claims against him related to past "disputes" and were a "dirty tricks" campaign in the strata complex where he warehouses his toy imports.

Mr Zhang is listed in Fairfield Local Court on Friday on one count of stalk, intimidate intend fear, physical harm.

Police have viewed CCTV video of the alleged February 8 incident when Mr Zhang allegedly followed the woman to an outside corner of the strata complex.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

Originally published as Police charge fake Aussie koala man

Mr Zhang’s Chinese-made koala (right) and then (left) with its tag replaced with the iconic Australian Made label. Picture: GJ.

Fake plush toys from China being wheeled into the Oz Natives warehouse in Lansvale in southwestern Sydney. Picture: PFM.

The ‘Australian made’ toys at Australian Reptile Park last month.

Australian Reptile Park has emptied (above) its shelves of the fake Aussie koalas.

Fake Oz Made attached to its ear.

Bingo, the toy is now Australian Made.