Police charge alleged M5 tunnel carjacker

A man allegedly involved in a brazen carjacking which saw one heroic citizen held at knifepoint after he stopped to help two crash victims has been charged by police.

Two men were left fearing for their lives on Sunday after five men stole their car after a horror crash inside the M5 tunnel.

Footage of the crash shows one man stumbling out of a wrecked Mazda after it collided with a Range Rover. The man then steals a nearby Honda that had stopped to help.

The speeding Range Rover is seen ploughing into a Mazda before rolling on top of it just before 12:30am on Sunday.

Within minutes, one man can be seen entering the Honda along with four others.

It's alleged the driver of the Honda was threatened at knifepoint when he tried to stop the carjacking.

A 21-year-old man was charged on Monday with a spate of offences including aggravated take drive motor vehicle in company, not holding a valid licence, driving recklessly and aggravated bodily harm.

Police arrested the man at a St Mary's home in western Sydney before taking him to Penrith police station.

The man was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today.