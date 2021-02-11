Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 21-year-old South Burnett woman is facing manslaughter charges after the shock death of a seven-month-old Murgon infant.
A 21-year-old South Burnett woman is facing manslaughter charges after the shock death of a seven-month-old Murgon infant.
Crime

Police charge 21-year-old over sudden death of Murgon infant

Tristan Evert
11th Feb 2021 3:45 PM | Updated: 12th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Detectives have charged a 21-year-old woman with manslaughter following investigations into the death of a seven-month-old baby girl in Murgon last week.

Around 9.30am on February 5, emergency services were called to a residence where CPR had already commenced on the baby girl after she was found unresponsive.

The baby girl was transported to hospital where she died a short time later.

The 21-year-old, who was known to the baby, was refused police bail and will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court tomorrow, February 12.

kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Very depressed’: 14-year Inland Rail fight takes its toll

        Premium Content ‘Very depressed’: 14-year Inland Rail fight takes its toll

        Politics A rural Ipswich couple says no amount of money would compensate them for Inland Rail cutting through their land

        Police probe after front door smashed in bottle-o heist

        Premium Content Police probe after front door smashed in bottle-o heist

        Crime The bottle-o was broken into in the early hours of the morning

        Duo mock shop clerk before fleeing with pack of water

        Premium Content Duo mock shop clerk before fleeing with pack of water

        Crime Two men called a convenience store clerk a ‘dog’ when he refused to give them a...

        COVID playing dirty role in Qld’s toilet problems

        Premium Content COVID playing dirty role in Qld’s toilet problems

        Health Masks, wet wipes, gloves in Qld’s million-dollar sewage problem