QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: Police have caught teenager drink and drug driving on Ipswich roads.

EVERY Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

JEREMIAH Solomona Raymond Coggins pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Flinders View on October 21.

Coggins, 19 from Dinmore, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $800.

JEESE James Duckett pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Ipswich on October 5.

The 19-year-old from Walloon was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.

LIAM Travis Mulhall pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Yamanto on October 8.

The 35-year-old Teneriffe man was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

BRYANA Chance Rangi-Vaseos pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Gailes on October 23.

The 18-year-old from North Ipswich was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

Rangi-Vaseos was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $650.

DANIEL Jameson Smith pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Goodna on October 23.

Smith, 19 from North Ipswich, was between the middle and high alcohol limits. He was disqualified from driving for five months and fined $650.

TAOTAFA Soi pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Goodna on October 22.

The 53-year-old from Goodna was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined $1200.

TORI Shartine Buhagiar pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in their blood or saliva at Fernvale on August 20.

Buhagiar, 23 from Lowood, was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300.

TERRENCE Andrew Leonard pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Springfield Lakes on October 6.

Leonard, 41 from Redbank Plains, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

WILLIAM John Nolles pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Raceview on October 21.

Nolles, 46 from Ripley, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

GEOFFREY William Voller pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Withcott on August 6.

Voller, 49 from Riverview, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

SKHY Ann Gladman pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank on November 6.

The 18-year-old from Karalle was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $450.