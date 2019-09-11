Menu
Mitchell Jones-Pincombe was charged with operating a car in a dangerous condition after police noticed the car he had been driving had tyres "so bald they could explode at any minute”. Alistair Brightman
Crime

Police catch teen doing burnouts in car with bald tyres

Ebony Graveur
by
11th Sep 2019 9:10 AM
DOING burnouts on the corner of Blenheim Rd and Mulgowie Rd, Laidley Heights has lost an 18-year-old meatworker his licence for three months as well as a $400 fine.

Mitchell Jones-Pincombe was also charged with operating a car in a dangerous condition after police noticed the car he had been driving had tyres "so bald they could explode at any minute".

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday police had been tipped off to cars doing burnouts at 5.45pm on 29 May.

When police arrived, they went to talk to one of the drivers.

"(Jones-Pincombe) was speaking very slowly and quietly with his answers but said he had not consumed alcohol," Sgt Molinaro said.

A drug test revealed he had traces of marijuana in his system.

The condition of Jones-Pincombe's car also landed him in hot water.

"The two rear tyres on his car were dangerously bald, so much so the passenger side had started de-laminating and the metal reinforcing of the tyre was sticking through," Sgt Molinaro said.

Magistrate Robbie Davies told Jones-Pincombe the offences were serious.

"It is serious to drive a car with tyres that are useless because it's dangerous to other people and the driver," Mr Davies said.

"It's also dangerous to drive with drugs in your system.

