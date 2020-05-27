Police catch speed demon 50km/h above speed limit

HIGH-end speeding offences and irresponsible driving top the list of crimes police cracked down on in the past week.

It comes following the successful reduction of hooning offences in the past month.

Speed demon

Leading the pack was a 41-year-old Withcott man who was issued with a traffic infringement notice for high-end speeding.

The man was travelling at 110km/h in a 60km/h zone on Esk-Hampton Rd.

Dangerous drive

A 45-year-old Holland Park West man was issued with a traffic infringement notice for high-end speeding on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Esk police intercepted him travelling at 144km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Unlicensed driver

A 19-year-old Thornlands woman was issued with a traffic infringement notice for unlicensed driving as a result of being intercepted on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

It was the woman’s first type 2 traffic offence.

Unregistered ride

A 46-year-old Seventeen Mile Rocks man was issued with traffic infringement notices for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

This was the man’s first type 2 traffic offence.

Immobilisation

A 28-year-old Clarendon man was issued a notice to appear in court for unlicensed driving in Coominya.

His vehicle was immobilised for 90 days as a type 2 traffic offence.

Drug possession

A 27-year-old Fairney View man was issued with a notice to appear for possession of a dangerous drug and driving while disqualified on the Brisbane Valley Highway as a result of a traffic intercept by Esk Police.

The man’s vehicle was immobilised for one week as a type 2 traffic offence.

Drunk driver

A 68-year-old Coominya man was issued a notice to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol at Coominya when intercepted by Esk police.

Public nuisance

A 59-year-old Coominya man has been issued with an infringement notice in relation to a public nuisance offence at the Esk library.

Phone offence

A Toogoolawah man has been issued with a notice to appear before the Sandgate Magistrates Court in relation to a misuse of a telecommunications act offence.

Break-and-enter

Between 5pm on May 22, and 11am on May 23, a break-and-enter theft took place at an address on Left Hand Branch Rd, Left Hand Branch.

The owner states that at roughly 5pm on Friday she left her vacant property, with all four buildings locked and secured.

At 11am on Saturday, she returned to find the doors of two separate buildings open, with Makita brand power tools having been stolen from within.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gatton Police Station.