Police catch man drink driving on way home from buck's party

WHEN police intercepted a white Ford ute speeding at 1am on the Ipswich Motorway, they put a dampener on the driver's party mood.

Police prosecutor constable Emma Ross said the driver William Tellefsen was on his way home from a buck's party.

And he tested positive with an alcohol reading of 0.112.

William Harald Tellefsen, 32, from Thagoona, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Riverview on September 16; and driving when demerit points suspended.

"He says he'd been at a buck's party in Jacobs Well and had intended to sleep there," said Cnst Ross.

"He only held a Learners licence and was subject to a demerits points suspension.

"I apologise for wasting the court's time," Tellefsen said.

"I had a lot of stress. I just made a decision that I regret."

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined him $600 and imposed a nine month disqualification.