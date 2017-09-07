Rub-a-dub-dub, guess what police found in the tub

Police from Ipswich's Tactical Crime Squad seized a large amount of marijuana from a property at Swanbank. Photo: Andrew Korner / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

RUB-a-dub-dub, there are drugs growing in the bath tub.

They weren't in the bathroom, but precariously balancing on the roof of Terry McCorkelle's Ipswich home when police raided the property in February last year.

Police from Ipswich's Tactical Crime Squad found multiple mature cannabis plants growing on the roof in bathtubs and pots at the Swanbank property.

There was even a dedicated irrigation system connected to the plot.

Ipswich District Court heard police seized a total of 1.2kg of marijuana at the scene.

Inside the home, they found a DVD detailing how to grow cannabis that McCorkelle, 43, told them he had purchased from a flea market.

The DVD was found along with more than 450g of cannabis and 0.56g of methylamphetamine hidden in a chair inside another person's bedroom in the house, but McCorkelle claimed ownership of the drugs.

He also admitted that fireworks and an air rifle located during the raid were his.

In sentencing on Wednesday, Ipswich District court heard McCorkelle was a chronic drug user and the plants were for his own personal use.

It was the seventh time he had been charged with drug offences since 1999, including a conviction for producing methamphetamine in 2010.

He pleaded guilty to 11 offences including producing drugs, possessing utensils and instructions to produce drugs, possessing cannabis and methamphetamine and six summary offences.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with parole on December 6, after he serves three months of actual time behind bars.