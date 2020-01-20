Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An off-duty police officer spotted the suspected stolen car driving along Old Bruce Highway.
An off-duty police officer spotted the suspected stolen car driving along Old Bruce Highway. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
Crime

Police cars rammed, dog squad deployed in dramatic chase

Shayla Bulloch
by
20th Jan 2020 7:20 AM | Updated: 8:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WANTED man allegedly rammed a police car in a desperate attempt to escape after the dog squad tracked him down in a dramatic chase.

An off-duty police officer spotted a suspected stole car on the Old Bruce Highway at Yandina yesterday before traffic police, general officers and the dog squad were called in to help about 1.30pm.

The man driving the suspected stolen silver Commadore allegedly rammed into the dog squad vehicle while trying to flee from police.

The dog squad sniffed out the car, believed to have been stolen from Kunda Park on Thursday, parked at a camp site and the alleged offender panicked.

The man in his 30s allegedly rammed into the police car three times when he spotted the crews in an attempt to escape.

He was arrested and charged with five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and four counts of car theft, among other offences. 

More Stories

Show More
car theft editors picks old bruce highway qps sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        premium_icon The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        News Simple changes could save Aussies a small fortune on their summer power bills. These are the habits you need to change.

        • 20th Jan 2020 8:58 AM
        Cleaner ‘dusts’ Bunnings and her employers in $30K thefts

        premium_icon Cleaner ‘dusts’ Bunnings and her employers in $30K thefts

        Crime When sentenced to jail she broke down in tearful distress when led from the dock to...

        • 20th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
        IN COURT: Full list of 74 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 74 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week, the Gatton Star publishes a complete list of those due to appear in...

        • 20th Jan 2020 8:30 AM
        Building better future for son motivates council candidate

        premium_icon Building better future for son motivates council candidate

        Council News ‘Ipswich has a strong history and an exciting future, if we can get the right...

        • 20th Jan 2020 8:00 AM