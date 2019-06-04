Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The dashcam footage shows a police car doing a u-turn in front of a truck on a busy highway.
The dashcam footage shows a police car doing a u-turn in front of a truck on a busy highway.
News

Police car pulls u-turn in front of truck on busy highway

Kate Dodd
by
4th Jun 2019 10:04 AM

SHOCKING footage of a New South Wales police car that performed a dangerous u-turn manoeuvre in front of a truck has been shared on Facebook.

The video, captured by a truck driver's dashcam, shows him driving along the highway when suddenly a police car appears in front of the 38-tonne semi-trailer on the opposite side of the road, reverses and then drives down the highway.

A screen shot from the video shows the police car performing the manoeuvre in front of a truck.
A screen shot from the video shows the police car performing the manoeuvre in front of a truck.

The footage was shared in a Facebook group called "OH F**K" and according to comments on the post, shared yesterday, it happened last week at Beresford, west of Newcastle in New South Wales.

Big Rigs has contacted the driver who posted the video for comment.

New South Wales police Traffic and Highway Patrol Command are investigating the incident.

A screen shot from the video shows the police car continue to drive down the highway.
A screen shot from the video shows the police car continue to drive down the highway.
dashcam editors picks nsw police police truck truck dashcam
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Have your say on Ipswich's most influential people

    premium_icon Have your say on Ipswich's most influential people

    People and Places You may have agreed with the final results or you may have thought they were completely off the money – well now is your chance to have your say.

    Hottest footy offer: Watch Langer Cup matches live

    Hottest footy offer: Watch Langer Cup matches live

    Rugby League Ipswich State High talents in the spotlight

    Ipswich's path to excellence

    premium_icon Ipswich's path to excellence

    Rugby League Rugby league program achieves remarkable results on and off-field.

    Albo dishes out new shadow ministry

    premium_icon Albo dishes out new shadow ministry

    Politics Blair MP Shayne Neumann has been handed a new portfolio.