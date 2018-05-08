Menu
Police called to two similar crashes within hours

8th May 2018 10:18 AM

EMERGENCY services were called two separate traffic crashes at Laidley on Monday night and this morning.

Police took a woman away after she crashed her car into a tree at Laidley North at 10.30pm.

Paramedics did not need to treat the woman on the scene.

In a separate incident, a car left the road and crashed in a ditch on Forest Hill Fernvale Rd at Lowood at 7.30am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and paramedics were on scene.

Paramedics were not required.

