Police called to street disturbance involving 100 people

THREE men were arrested in Ipswich late yesterday afternoon after a street disturbance involving more than 100 people.

Police were called to Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains, at 4.20pm where a number of people were involved in an altercation.

A 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old man and 56-year-old man were arrested at the scene.

The 56-year-old man was charged with obstruct police and commit public nuisance. He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court later this month.

The 18-year-old man was issued an infringement notice for public nuisance and 17-year-old boy released without charge as investigations continue.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has footage of the incident to contact them.

Investigations into the street disturbance are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.