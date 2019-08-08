Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police called to street disturbance involving 100 people

Greg Osborn
by
8th Aug 2019 9:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men were arrested in Ipswich late yesterday afternoon after a street disturbance involving more than 100 people.

Police were called to Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains, at 4.20pm where a number of people were involved in an altercation.

A 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old man and 56-year-old man were arrested at the scene.

The 56-year-old man was charged with obstruct police and commit public nuisance. He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court later this month.

The 18-year-old man was issued an infringement notice for public nuisance and 17-year-old boy released without charge as investigations continue.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has footage of the incident to contact them.

Investigations into the street disturbance are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

appeal obstruct police public nuisance redbank plains street disturbance
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Dedicated volunteer a true angel to those in foster care

    premium_icon Dedicated volunteer a true angel to those in foster care

    News Ipswich's Pyjama Angel of the Year winner has been announced, and the title has gone to a very worthy and selfless person who helps children

    CBD climate protests 'like Luther King's civil rights fight'

    premium_icon CBD climate protests 'like Luther King's civil rights fight'

    Environment The protester also admitted 'pissing people off' was not ideal

    Young horse rider mouths first words since horrific accident

    premium_icon Young horse rider mouths first words since horrific accident

    News The full extent of the 10-year-old rider's injuries are unknown.