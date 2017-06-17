Child injured in Cunningham Hwy truck rollover

UPDATE 6.25: A FIVE-year-old child was had a minor bump to her head after the b-double truck she was a passenger in rolled off the side of the Cunningham Hwy on Saturday night.

The highway was closed near Cunningham's Gap for a short time to allow emergency services to access the area but re-opened within an hour.

The truck rolled off the road and into a ditch shortly after 5pm.

The male driver was uninjured.



INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are on route to a b-double truck rollover at the bottom of Cunningham's Gap near Aratula.

Initial information received shortly after 5pm suggested the truck rolled onto its side into a ditch.

Police are not aware of any injuries and crews are travelling from Yamanto and Boonah to the scene.