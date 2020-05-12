Menu
Police at Kelvin Grove State College after reports of an intruder today. Picture: 9 News Brisbane
News

Police called as intruder shuts down school

by Nathan Edwards, Patrick Billings
12th May 2020 9:00 PM
A BRISBANE school campus has been thrown into lockdown today, with fears of an intruder reportedly forcing teachers and students to hide under desks in classrooms.

Kelvin Grove State College went into lockdown about 11.30am after it received information regarding a potential trespasser.

In a letter to parents, the school today said there had been an intruder on the grounds yesterday and today's incident was sparked by the same person.

"Following some overnight threats made on social media to some students, this intruder came back to the college again today," the school said.

"The college was aware of the threats and made preparations for any incident. Police were called both yesterday and today and they attended the college to support the college and have arrested the intruder."

A student under a desk in a classroom at Kelvin Grove State College. Picture: 9 News Brisbane
The school said there was an extended lockdown while police searched the school and other areas.

"All students were safe at all times."

Police Acting Senior Sergeant Alec Swenson told 9 News Brisbane there had been reports of an aggressive person outside the school.

"Upon police turning up, the male has run and been located a distance away from the school," Sergeant Swenson said.

"There were suggestions that he had a weapon on him. Not a dangerous weapon but it was believed he was armed with a baseball bat."

Police at Kelvin Grove State College after reports of an intruder today. Picture: 9 News Brisbane
A person was taken into custody but released shortly afterwards.

No charges have been laid.

The school said after the lockdown was lifted, staff and students undertook an evacuation drill that had been prescheduled for this term.

An Education Department spokesperson said students had returned to class by 1pm.

They said the safety and welfare of students and staff was the department's highest priority.

"Parents and carers were informed of the situation the through the school's notification app," the spokesperson said.

"Support will be available for any students or staff as required."

 

