Adani activists stop coal train before being arrested

ACTIVISTS have halted a train carrying hundreds of tonnes of coal headed for the Abbott Point Coal Terminal.

Anti-Adani protest group Front Line Action on Coal reported two activists climbed on top of a coal train and hung a banner across a 15-metre-long carriage.

After over three hours occupying the coal train, Anna Hush and Gareth Davies were arrested at 10aam.

Anna Hush said: "I am stopping this coal train today because I believe coal has no place in our future. The destruction of land and water for corporate profit is deeply exploitative, and ecologically devastating"

Another of the climate activists, environmental consultant Gareth Davies said: "Adani is just one part of this struggle - if this rail line is built, there are a whole bunch of companies ready to begin mining the Galilee Basin. The results will be a catastrophe for the global climate, and will be the final nail in the coffin for the Great Barrier Reef"

The action, which started about 6.30am, led to the stoppage of the train. It's unclear how much economic damage the protest will cause.

Anna Hush, a student from New South Wales, was one of the activists involved.

A banner hung across a coal train bound for the Abbott Point Coal Terminal. Photo: Front Line Action on Coal

Front Line Action on Coal has led concerted action against Indian-based energy company Adani.

Its members have blockaded the company's Townsville headquarters at least twice and were outspoken during the Queensland election.

Police arrived at the site and reported about 8.45am that the protesters had voluntarily removed themselves from the train.

What is Adani

Adani's businesses include coal trading, coal mining, oil and gas exploration, ports, multi-modal logistics, power generation and transmission, as well as gas distribution.

It acquired the Abbot Point Coal Terminal in 2011 and purchased of Abbot Point BulkCoal Operating business in 2016.

Adani is behind the Carmichael coal mine project which includes an open-cut and underground coal mine with a yield of 60 million tonnes per annum and a 189km railway line.

The company has promised to create thousands of local jobs in north and central Queensland including Townsville and Rockhampton.

The #StopAdani movement

The #StopAdani movement was formed over concerns about Adani's Carmichael coal mine project.

The group has members across North Queensland and has widespread support in southern metropolitan cities.

The group and its offshoots say the mine will fuel "catastrophic climate change".

It's understood other coal projects in North Queensland have not received the same level of criticism as the Indian-based company.