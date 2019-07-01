Police called after car crashes into house

A car crashed into a house at Raceview on July 1, 2019.

POLICE are investigating after a car crashed into a house at Raceview Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called about 3.45pm after the van reversed into the low-set brick house on Willow Close.

Luckily, nobody was injured.

Witnesses said it appeared the vehicle had been reversing out of the driveway on the opposite side of the road when it lost control, mounted the footpath on the other side and hit the house.

The extent of damage to the house is still being assessed.