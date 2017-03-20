Woman in custody after police called to adult shop

A WOMAN is in custody after police were called to a disturbance at a Booval adult entertainment store earlier this evening.
Reports indicate a woman, who had a knife, was causing a disturbance inside the Brisbane Rd store and fled when the attendant phoned police.
She was found in the vicinity of Brisbane Rd shortly after 8pm.
The woman was at a nearby laundromat before she made her way to the store, police say.
She was taken to Ipswich Hospital for assessment.
Nobody was injured or assaulted during the incident.