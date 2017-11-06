Man spits in bus driver's face, police release images

POLICE have released images of a man who may be able to assist with an investigation into the assault of a bus driver at Springfield Central on October 19.

At 5.10pm, police say a man (pictured) stepped onto a bus at and presented a scrunched up ticket that had expired at 7am that day.

The 68-year-old male driver informed the man he could not get on the bus without paying.

Police say the man has then proceeded to spit in the driver's face before exiting the bus.

The man is described as African in appearance with a proportionate build, dreadlocked hair and was wearing an orange and black long-sleeved shirt.

If anyone saw the incident, or who has information about the man, they are encouraged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.