Police call for help to find missing boy
POLICE are seeking public assistance to find a 12-year-old boy reported missing from Goodna.
The boy was last seen leaving a house on Stuart Street about 1pm on August 16.
Police and family hold concern for his welfare due to his young age.
The boy is described as Caucasian, 165-170cm tall, with light brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing long black pants and a white and maroon striped jumper.
Anyone who may have seen the boy or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.