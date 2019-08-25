Menu
News

Police call for help to find missing boy

25th Aug 2019 3:16 PM
POLICE are seeking public assistance to find a 12-year-old boy reported missing from Goodna.

The boy was last seen leaving a house on Stuart Street about 1pm on August 16.

Police and family hold concern for his welfare due to his young age.

The boy is described as Caucasian, 165-170cm tall, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing long black pants and a white and maroon striped jumper.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

