Police call for help to find missing boy

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 12-year-old boy reported missing from Goodna.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 12-year-old boy reported missing from Goodna. Cordell Richardson

POLICE are seeking public assistance to find a 12-year-old boy reported missing from Goodna.

The boy was last seen leaving a house on Stuart Street about 1pm on August 16.

Police and family hold concern for his welfare due to his young age.

The boy is described as Caucasian, 165-170cm tall, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing long black pants and a white and maroon striped jumper.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.