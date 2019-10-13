UPDATE: Police identify crash victim as Brisbane man, 60

HEAD ON: Police are calling for information after a double fatality at Kolonga, 38km north of Gin Gin last night.

HEAD ON: Police are calling for information after a double fatality at Kolonga, 38km north of Gin Gin last night.

UPDATE: One of two drivers killed in a fiery head-on crash on the Bruce Highway near Gin Gin on Saturday night was a 60-year-old Brisbane resident.

A police spokesman said the 60-year-old man was from Chandler, on Brisbane's southside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Kolonga, about 40km north of Gin Gin.

The spokesman said police have been unable to identify the driver of the other vehicle, who had been incinerated, but have confirmed he was also male.

As a result of the crash, which happened just after 9.30pm, the unidentified driver's vehicle rolled down an embankment and become engulfed in flames.

Both men were the sole occupants of the vehicles they were driving.

The crash closed the Bruce Highway for more than six hours.

Emergency services, including Critical Care paramedics, were called to the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The police spokesman asked anyone with information of dashcam footage which may be able to help investigating officers to contact Policelink on 131 444 or use the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1901994007.





EARLIER: Police are calling for anyone with information or dashcam footage of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway last night to contact the Bundaberg police.

A police spokesman said two driver, who were the sole occupants of their vehicles, died after the fiery head-on crash.

He said one of the drivers was a male.

The spokesman said the other driver had also died, but had been "incinerated" and at this stage police were unable to confirm their identity.

