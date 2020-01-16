Police bust nets $100,000 in drugs and cash

Constable Troy Snelling of the Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad, with drugs, cash and other items seized during a raid at Goodna on Thursday morning, January 16. Picture: Cordell Richardson

POLICE seized more than $100,000 in drugs and cash in a raid on a Goodna property this morning.

Among the haul collected during the raid by the Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad was a sawn-off 12-gauage shotgun, replica semiautomatic handgun and pills suspected of being ecstasy.

Drugs, cash and other items seized during a raid at Goodna on Thursday morning, January 16. Picture: Cordell Richardson

The Goodna police unit pounced on the Goodna property yesterday morning, arresting a man and woman before taking the drugs, cash and other suspect property away for analysis.

Tactical Crime Squad Senior Sergeant Glenn Fleming said a large quantity of the marijuana had been sealed into cryovac bags.

"The total value of the cash seized was counted at $67,680," he said.

The estimated street value of the marijuana was $54,000.

Drugs, cash and other items seized during a raid at Goodna on Thursday morning, January 16. Picture: Cordell Richardson

The value of two small clip seal bags of pills was not established.

Police seized a cryovac machine along with the items taken from the scene.

There was also a money counter, several mobile phones and some shotgun ammunition.

Police also found several hundred dollars worth of currency that appeared to have been accidentally shrunken and rendered unusable.

Police were yesterday speaking to a 24-year-old man, with no charges laid.

A woman was also being interviewed by police.

Investigations into the find are continuing.