Police bust massive methamphetamine, guns syndicate

Weapons seized during Ipswich property raids which resulted in police charging 19 people with 369 offences. During the operation, police seized 19 firearms, methylamphetamines, marijuana, gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), $16 000 in cash and a large amount of counterfeit currency.

IPSWICH Detectives have charged 19 people with 369 offences following raids on properties in Ipswich over the last two days.

Detectives from Ipswich CIB commenced Operation Papa Accent in September 2017 to target the trafficking of weapons and drugs in the Ipswich area.

Detectives identified a syndicate operating within the greater Ipswich area, who were supplying methylamphetamines and firearms.

During the 19 raids over the last two days at residential properties police have charged 19 people with 363 offences including:

A 36-year-old Ripley man has been charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drug (methylamphetamine), 91 counts of supply dangerous drug, two counts of possession of thing used in commission of offence (phone and $16,000 cash), five counts of supplying weapons and one count each of unlawful trafficking of weapons, possession of weapon (knuckledusters) and possession of a restricted item (handcuffs). He will reappear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 7.

A 30-year-old Ripley man has been charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine), 24 counts of supply dangerous drug (Methylamphetamine) and one count of possession of thing used in commission of offence (phone). He will reappear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow, August 2.

A 47-year-old Robertson man has been charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drug (methylamphetamine) and 15 counts of supply dangerous drug (methylamphetamine). He will reappear in the Ipswich Magistrates court on August 7.

A 32-year-old Booval woman has been charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drug (methylamphetamine), 39 counts of supply dangerous drug, four counts of unlawful supply of weapon, two counts of possession of thing used in commission of offence (phone and scales) and two counts of possession of a dangerous drug (amphetamine and cannabis). She will reappear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 29.

A 28-year-old Bundamba woman has been charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drug (methylamphetamine), 23 counts of supply dangerous drug, one count each of possession of thing used in commission of offence (phone) and possession of a dangerous drug (methylamphetamine). She will reappear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 22.

A 51-year-old Walloon man has been charged with seven counts of supply of a dangerous drug (methylamphetamine and cannabis), two counts of possession of a dangerous drug (methylamphetamine and cannabis) and possession of counterfeit money (13 x $100 notes). He will reappear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 2.