A Lowood man tried to run away from police after they found him asleep in his car along with drugs, cash and stolen property in Minden.
Crime

Police bust man asleep in car: Drugs, cash, property seized

Hugh Suffell
3rd Mar 2021 6:00 AM
Lowood police officer-in-charge senior sergeant James Bromley said Marburg police located a 30-year-old Lowood man asleep in a vehicle parked on Lowood-Minden Road at 10.20am on February 25.

Senior sergeant Bromley said the man “attempted to decamp from police” and was arrested.

A search of the man’s car located a large quantity of cash, as well as drugs and stolen property.

Police observed some of the property found in the vehicle was linked to a break-and-enter that occurred the day before, on February 24, at a business on Lowood-Minden Road, Tarampa.

The Ipswich District Criminal Investigation Branch assisted Marburg police in their investigation.

The man was charged with 13 drug, traffic and property offences.

His bail was refused and he appeared in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on February 26.

He was remanded in custody and will reappear in court on March 26, 2021.

