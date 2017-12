A MAN has been charged over an alleged illegal prostitution operation at East Ipswich.

Police allege Ipswich man Chin Yi Lai, 20, ran the operation between August 21 and November 12.

He is charged with one count each of providing unlawful prostitution and obtaining prostitution involving sexual intercourse or oral sex without using a prophylactic.

His bail was enlarged in Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 19 and the matter will next be mentioned on February 13.