Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Police highway patrol bust a Holden Commodore without a seat, windscreen or speedometer on the Central Coast. Picture: NSW Police Facebook page.
NSW Police highway patrol bust a Holden Commodore without a seat, windscreen or speedometer on the Central Coast. Picture: NSW Police Facebook page.
Motoring

Cops stop car with stool for seat and no windscreen

by Joshua Dowling
18th May 2018 4:50 PM

POLICE have busted a driver testing out a race-ready Holden Commodore on public roads without a windscreen - and while using a metal stool as a seat.

Highway patrol officers on the NSW Central Coast near Gosford stopped the car before 7am this morning.

According to the NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Command's Facebook page "the vehicle was stopped and inspected and observed to have no windscreen fitted, no interior and no driver's seat".

Forget not wearing a seatbelt, how about not having a seat? Picture: NSW Police Facebook Page.
Forget not wearing a seatbelt, how about not having a seat? Picture: NSW Police Facebook Page.

"The male driver had driven the vehicle while seated on a metal workshop stool," the police Facebook post says.

The shiny black Commodore was also fitted with a roll cage and bonnet clamps ready for motor racing. The speedometer appears to have also been removed.

The Commodore looks like it is ready to race. Picture: NSW Police Facebook Page.
The Commodore looks like it is ready to race. Picture: NSW Police Facebook Page.

It is unclear why it was being driven on the road without any numberplates and in an unroadworthy condition.

However, the driver was hit with heavy fines, although police are yet to list them all or the total amount.

Yeah nah that’s not gonna work chief. Picture: NSW Police Facebook Page.
Yeah nah that’s not gonna work chief. Picture: NSW Police Facebook Page.

"The male driver was issued a number of traffic infringement notices for vehicles standards offences," the Facebook post says.

"The vehicle had a number of other modifications which rendered the vehicle to be unroadworthy."

Part of the roll cage, ready for racing. Picture: NSW Police Facebook Page.
Part of the roll cage, ready for racing. Picture: NSW Police Facebook Page.

Related Items

Show More
car motoring police race car

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Take an access all areas tour of the Ipswich Show

    premium_icon VIDEO: Take an access all areas tour of the Ipswich Show

    Community Dagwood dogs are in the oil, clown faces are painted and pumpkins and ponies are primed ready for the three day Ipswich Show.

    Faces of the Ipswich Show: Normy's flower legacy

    premium_icon Faces of the Ipswich Show: Normy's flower legacy

    Community Show gardener: 'I do it for Normy'

    Club's $13m upgrade on track

    premium_icon Club's $13m upgrade on track

    Horses Museum marks important past, recognises future

    Stepdad's last warning after threatening to kill boy

    premium_icon Stepdad's last warning after threatening to kill boy

    News Magistrate described offending as 'a very disturbing set of facts'

    Local Partners