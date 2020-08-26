Police bust 10 drivers leaving Lockyer courthouse

10 offenders were charged during a police operation that took place outside Gatton Magistrates Court.

10 offenders were charged during a police operation that took place outside Gatton Magistrates Court.

A LOCKYER Valley driver turned a one-month driving disqualification into a minimum two years after he was caught behind the wheel moments after leaving court.

Ten drivers found themselves in legal trouble within a matter of hours when officers from the Gatton Police Station set up shop outside the town’s courthouse.

LOCAL NEWS: ’Experimental’ teen told she could lose family, friends

Police caught four drivers with traces of drugs in their systems; two drivers without licenses permitting them to drive; and three drivers who landed themselves tickets for traffic offences.

A tenth driver landed himself in especially hot water after he was found driving just moments after he had lost his license inside the courthouse.

Gatton Police Station Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said officers caught a 50-year-old man behind the wheel, rounding a corner near Gatton Magistrates Court.

The man, who had just pleaded guilty to another offence in court and copped a one-month driving disqualification, landed three new charges.

LOCAL NEWS: Where Somerset police are targeting speeding drivers

Police searched his car and found a small amount of ice and drug tested the man, finding he had traces of drugs in his system.

“When he was stopped, he had drugs on him and his vehicle was forfeited,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

“He was held in custody and pleaded guilty that day.”

He was charged with possessing drugs, drug driving and driving while disqualified.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.